COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to take a call on reopening of schools before Dec 31

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has not taken any decision regarding the reopening of schools in the city.

The civic administration is likely to take a decision in a couple of days. The schools are closed in the city till December 31.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner, said that they have not taken any decision so far regarding the reopening of schools.

“We will take a decision in a day or two,” said Bangar.

Schools were set to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from November 23, post-Diwali-holidays.

However, the civic administration extended the closure till December.

During November, there was a declining trend. But civic administration decided to avoid the risk of the spread of viruses.

At present, the active cases of COVID 19 in the city are below 1000 and the daily positive cases of coronavirus have also come down to below 100.