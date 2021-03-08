COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts four more vaccination centers at UHP

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started four more centers at Urban Health Posts (UHP) on March 8 where three days in a week, the inoculation will be carried out. However, on March 8, being International Women’s Day, only women above 45 with comorbidities were vaccinated.

From March 9 onwards, both men and women will be vaccinated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

These centers are located at Indiranagar UHP in Turbhe, Chinchpada UHP in Airoli, UHP in Koparkhairane UHP in sector Sector 2 in Vashi.

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former Vashi corporator had demanded to start vaccination at UHP to fast facilitation of vaccination drive.

A total of 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated daily at each of these centers. In the third phase, the vaccination of senior citizens and comorbid persons above 45 years of age have been included in the vaccination drive.