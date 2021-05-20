COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC plans to vaccinate all 45+ citizens by July 31

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is preparing to vaccinate around 25,000 to 30,000 citizens per day before the possible third wave of COVID 19. The civic body will create multiple jumbo vaccination centres to cover maximum citizens in the shortest period.

As per experts reviewing the global health situation, the third wave of COVID-19 is likely to be more severe and it will strike by August.

The civic body has already floated a global tender to procure 4 lakh doses of vaccines. Before the third wave, the civic body wants to vaccinate every citizen above 50 years.