COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC plans to vaccinate all 45+ citizens by July 31

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is preparing to vaccinate around 25,000 to 30,000 citizens per day before the possible third wave of COVID 19. The civic body will create multiple jumbo vaccination centres to cover maximum citizens in the shortest period.
As per experts reviewing the global health situation, the third wave of COVID-19 is likely to be more severe and it will strike by August.
The civic body has already floated a global tender to procure 4 lakh doses of vaccines. Before the third wave, the civic body wants to vaccinate every citizen above 50 years.
In order to cover maximum citizens per day, the civic body has created a jumbo vaccination centre at the Vishnudas Bhawe auditorium that can accommodate 1,000 citizens at a time. In addition to this, there is a plan to vaccinate around 5,000 people at different malls like Seawoods Central. Similarly, the civic body will also create a vaccination centre in 50 community centres across the city and civic school.
The civic body has already given the first dose to around 2.5 lakh people. The population of the city is around 15 lakh and people above 45+ will be covered first. “We have decided to vaccinate at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens above 45 in the city by July 31,” said a senior civic official.
At present, the civic body has set up around 49 vaccination centres, including private ones. However, the civic body is running only three of its own centre due to low availability of vaccine. “We will speed up the vaccination once we get an adequate number of vaccine doses,” said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner.
“Considering the limited availability of vaccines at present, priority is being given to the citizens of the NMMC area. Every evening, the second-day vaccination schedule is being announced by the corporation through all the social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp along with the number of vaccines available at the center,” added the official.
