COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines for public places, cinema halls, social gathering amid night curfew in Maharashtra

The Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) has issued guidelines regarding the night curfew and other important decisions taken by the state government on March 27. As per the order, a gathering of 5 or more people is not allowed between 8 pm and 7 am in the city.
In order to contain the rising number of Covid-19 cases, a fresh order has been issued on March 27. The restrictions under this order are crucial to prevent the growing prevalence of covid, and strict adherence to these guidelines is imperative.
All public parks will be closed except for a few hours between 7.00 am and 11.00 am. Even all public places including beaches will be closed from 8.00 pm to 7.00 am.
All cinemas (Single screen, Multiplexes), malls, theaters, restaurants, bars, eateries, restaurants and food stalls etc. will be closed from 8.00 pm to 7.00 am. However, home delivery and take away from the restaurant will continue. If anyone violates these instructions, Rs. 1000 will be penali
