COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines for Babasaheb Ambedkar anniversary celebrations; procession, bike rallies banned

Both the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have issued guidelines for celebrating the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14. The civic body has directed to not hold any cultural function where people assemble physically. Even procession or bike rally is not allowed.

Owing the restrictions imposed due to COVID 19 situation across the state, the civic body has asked people that there will no night celebration. As per the guidelines, all the celebrations should happen from 7 am to 8 pm. For the floral garlanding of Ambedkar’s statue, less than five people will be allowed. And, everyone must maintain social distancing and wear masks.