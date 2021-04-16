COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC collects Rs 1.19 lakh fines on Day 1 of curfew

On the first day of the curfew imposed to control the spread of Coronaviruses, the special vigilance squad (SVS) collected around 1.19 lakhs fines from violators. The state government has imposed section 144 from 8 pm of April 14 across the state.

As per the circular issued by the state government on curfew imposed, people attached to essential services are allowed to move with valid documents. However, there are people who came out of their homes without a valid reason and documents were penalized.

The special vigilance squad formed by the NMMC to check the COVID norms violations caught 183 persons/shopkeepers and collected a total of Rs1.19,600 from them.

Of the total fines, Rs.34,000 collected for not wearing masks, Rs 20,600 from 103 persons for not maintaining safe distance rules and Rs 3,000 from 3 persons for spitting in public places. Since March 20, the 31 SVS have recovered Rs 44, 98,800 from 8213 persons / establishments.