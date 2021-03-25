COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai and Panvel: NMMC, PMC ban public celebration of Holi

Both the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have issued a circular virtually banning the celebration of the Holi festival in the city. Now, residents cannot celebrate the festival of colour at either public places or within the society complex. The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 28 and 29 this year.

As per the circular, the civic bodies have banned the celebration of Holika Dahan (burning of Holy pyre) on March 28 and Rang Panchami on March 29.

The civic bodies have evoked the sections from 51 to 60 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act of 2005 to prevent the gathering or crowding.

Even clubs, restaurants, bars and resorts have been directed to not hold the festival and prevent crowding. Police and civic officials will keep a close watch on gatherings and accordingly will take action. The NMMC administration has assigned Amrish Patnigere, deputy municipal commissioner (encroachment) to implement the decision.

In both the civic bodies, there are more than 5000 active cases of COVID-19 and since March 1, around 3000 fresh cases have been reported.