COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: 28 shops sealed in APMC for not following covid norms

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi sealed 28 galas in the vegetable market on Tuesday for not following COVID norms. They were also warned that repeat violations may attract the cancellation of permits.

The APMC complex receives the footfalls and there are huge chances of spread of the COVID virus. While civic body and police have already taken action against violators mostly visitors, the APMC administration took action against the traders. While talking to the media, a senior administration official of APMC said that 28 galas have been sealed. “At one gala, more than three-four farmers were selling the product and there was no social distancing. Notices have been sent from the Vegetable Federation and given seven days to check the violation. If the situation does not improve, their permit will be canceled,” said the official.

In order to control the footfall, the retail sale of produces below 10 kgs have been stopped. “Around 25,000- 30000 people visit the market and the change in produce quantity sale will certainly bring down the footfall,” said the official.