COVID-19 in Nallasopara: Senior citizen dies of heart attack as he awaits vax jab registration

A senior citizen, who was waiting to register for COVID-19 vaccination at a civic center in Nalasopara West, died after he suffered a heart attack.

According to Dr Surekha Walke, Medical Health Officer, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, the 63-year-old man on Friday collapsed while waiting for vaccination registration, and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

"The man identified as Harish Bhai Panchal, was standing in a queue outside a vaccination centre in Nalasopara West for registration around 9:30 am on Friday. He suddenly started feeling uneasy and fell on the floor. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead," she said.