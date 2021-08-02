COVID-19 in Mumbai: What are BMC's new orders for restaurants and hotels? Check details here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has on Monday evening issued a new list of COVID-19 guidelines. According to the new guidelines, shops and establishments in Mumbai have been allowed to remain open on all days till 10 pm. However, medical and chemist shops will function 24X7.
Even though the municipal corporation has allowed shops to stay open till 10 pm, restaurants and hotels have not been allowed to remain open till the same time. As per the previous order, hotels have been permitted to stay open till 4 pm only but on all the days of the week.
Earlier hotels were only allowed operate during the weekdays.
Nearly a week ago, the Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR), an association of restaurant owners, had petitioned the government to extend the timings. “The government needs to allow us to operate till at least 11pm as the cases have come down drastically. We are ready to operate at 50% capacity and also follow all guidelines. The rules need to be relaxed as we are unable to sustain at all in this restrictive timings," said Shetty.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that general public won't be allowed to commute in Mumbai local trains due to possibility of third wave of COVID-19. The chief minister said this during a press conference at Sangli where he has been to take stock of the situation, and review steps taken by the administration towards flood management in the affected district.
While people are urging the state government to avail the local train service for all thos who are completely vaccinated, the Bombay High Court today asked the Maharashtra government to frame a comprehensive plan to permit vaccinated people to travel by Mumbai local trains and questioned as to why all vaccinated could not be allowed to travel by train when everyone is allowed to travel by buses.
Mumbai reported 259 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total tally to 7,35,371. 391 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,12,311. Now, there are 4744 active cases in the city.
City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,908 as per data released by the city's civic body.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)