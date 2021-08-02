COVID-19 in Mumbai: What are BMC's new orders for restaurants and hotels? Check details here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has on Monday evening issued a new list of COVID-19 guidelines. According to the new guidelines, shops and establishments in Mumbai have been allowed to remain open on all days till 10 pm. However, medical and chemist shops will function 24X7.

Even though the municipal corporation has allowed shops to stay open till 10 pm, restaurants and hotels have not been allowed to remain open till the same time. As per the previous order, hotels have been permitted to stay open till 4 pm only but on all the days of the week.

Earlier hotels were only allowed operate during the weekdays.

Nearly a week ago, the Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR), an association of restaurant owners, had petitioned the government to extend the timings. “The government needs to allow us to operate till at least 11pm as the cases have come down drastically. We are ready to operate at 50% capacity and also follow all guidelines. The rules need to be relaxed as we are unable to sustain at all in this restrictive timings," said Shetty.