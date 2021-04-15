COVID-19 in Mumbai: Vaccination drive catches up pace

The vaccination drive in the city has caught its pace slightly as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to inoculate more than 40,000 beneficiaries for the three consecutive days. According to the data, 46,743 registered beneficiaries were inoculated at 120 vaccine centres across the city. Of these, 1,119 were inoculated with Covaxin.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said in the next two weeks, they will achieve their target of vaccinating 1 lakh beneficiaries on a daily basis. Moreover, they are now receiving stock of the vaccine in bits and pieces. Because of this, for now, they can only manage to inoculate less than 50,000 beneficiaries. “The numbers will increase in the coming days, as we will be having adequate vaccine doses. The drive will function smoothly like before. Moreover, we urge people to come forward for the vaccination drive in large numbers and not hesitate,” he said

Kakani informed BMC, at present, has nearly 2.3 lakh doses of Covishield and 47,000 doses of Covaxin. “Even if we receive the supply at the present pace, we should be able to scale up slowly,” he added.

Senior health officials said the true impact of the vaccination will be seen after a month and a half to two months. Two doses need to be taken. After 15 days of the second dose, antibodies will be produced. “So many of them who are coming in for vaccination probably are already harbouring the virus. The vaccination helps prevent death and severe diseases,” he said.