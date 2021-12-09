COVID-19 in Mumbai: Second Omicron patient in city discharged

A day after the first Omicron patient in the state was discharged, a 37-year-old resident of western suburbs was discharged on Wednesday after his RT-PCR report was negative. Officials said the patient was completely stable and did not have any Covid symptoms. However, his fiancé will be discharged today (December 10).

“The patient had tested Covid-positive on November 29, following which his samples were sent for genome sequencing. Following this, he was quarantined at the SevenHills hospital in Marol, and on December 6, he was detected with the Omicron variant. However, the patient has been discharged and all his close contacts and low-risk contacts have also turned out Covid-negative,” said an official from the civic health department.

The patient had come from Johannesburg, South Africa on November 25, following which he had met his 36-year-old friend who had come from the USA on the same day and both had tested positive for Omicron. Both of them had received Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. “Meanwhile, we have also traced five high-risk and 315 low-risk contacts of both these patients and further tracing is currently underway,” the official said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the number of fliers testing Covid-positive had now increased to 33, 24 of whom were international travellers and nine had been found by contact tracing. However, there was no cause for panic in Mumbai at the moment, he said. “We have adequate medical infrastructure needed to handle any increase in cases we may see,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:28 PM IST