COVID-19: Planning to celebrate Christmas? Read Maharashtra's new advisory in wake of rising Omicron cases - what's allowed, what's not

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has issued an advisory and appealed to people to follow norms to avoid further spread.

Here's what the advisory says:

Celebrate the festival by following COVID norms in a simple way

Churches will be open with only 50% of the total capacity

Sanitisation, social distancing norms should be followed

Less number of singers should be allowed in Churches for Choirs

No stalls and shops outside churches

Avoid large gatherings at public places and roads

Avoid organising programs and rallies which will attract crowds

No firecrackers

Follow norms given by civic bodies

Mumbai on December 23 recorded more than 600 Covid-19 cases which is the highest single day count since October 6.

On December 23, the city reported 602 cases, last the highest single day spike was reported on October 6 when 629 cases were reported.

The number of active patients is 2,813 and the positivity rate is 1.52 per cent while 39,423 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

With 65 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new Omicron strain. It is followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Telangana with 24, Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).

Meanwhile, the centre proposed a fivefold strategy for tackling the threat of COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', in a review meeting on Thursday over public health preparedness by States and Union Territories for fighting COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

The fivefold strategy includes broad guidelines under the heading - Containment, Testing and Surveillance, Clinical management, COVID Safe Behaviour and Vaccination.

According to Health Ministry, states are advised to Impose night curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, especially ahead of the forthcoming festivities. Promptly notify "Containment Zones", "Buffer Zones" in the case in new clusters of COVID positive cases. Ensure strict perimeter control of Containment Zone as per extant guidelines and send all cluster samples to INSACOG Labs for Genome Sequencing without delay.

