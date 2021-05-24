COVID-19 in Mumbai: Over Rs 55 crore collected as fine for violation of face mask rule till May 23

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, a fine of more than Rs 55 crore has been collected by the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) from the violators flouting norms. The violators were charged a fine for not wearing a mask, which is one of the important guideline issued by the civic body.

Till May 23, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 55,56,21,800 which is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and Railways.

Under the BMC, the officials till May 23 collected a fine of Rs 48,28,80,800 while Mumbai Police through its patrolling duty has collected a fine of Rs 6,77,01,800. Besides Railways which has been touted to be one of the major reasons for a rise in the covid cases, a fine of Rs 50,39,200 Rs has been collected.

Among the 6 zones in the city, Zone 2 has seen a large number of violators as it has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 8,54,66,900 followed by Zone 4 with a fine of Rs 7,97,87,400.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 26,672 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,48,395. Besides, 594 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 88,620.

29,177 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 51,40,272. The recovery rate in the state rose to 92.12%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.59%.

Currently, 26,96,306 people are in home quarantine and 21,771 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3678 new cases on Sunday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3037 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 6613 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 4894 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1290, Latur circle 1923, Akola circle 3262, and Nagpur circle recorded 1975 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)