COVID-19 in Mumbai: Over 13,000 offences of lockdown violations registered since April

In its continuous action against the lockdown violators, the city police registered 315 offences of violations on Friday taking the total number of offences registered since April 5 to 13,798 when the police decided strict implementation of lockdown amidst the worsening pandemic situation in the city.
Of the total offences registered on Friday most 147 were of loitering at public places without a valid reason followed by 76 offences registered against shop keepers who were booked for flouting norms. Amidst the lockdown the government has allowed to open shops which falls under essential services catagory and are allowed to remain open between 7 to 11 in the morning. Those who found flouting the time limit and those which found open event though they don't fall under the catagory of essential services are booked for lockdown violations.
The police have also registered 52 cases against people found without wearing mask at public places. Besides 13 seperate offences of crowding af public places and against hotels and other establishments owners found violating the norms were registered on Friday.
Six cases against hawkers, three each against pan shops and illegal transportation and two cases against COVID-19 patients found violating quarantine rule were registered on Friday.
The police booked total 387 people under section 188 ( disobeying public servant's order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday of them 171 we're arrested and relased on bail while 214 we're served notices, two others were shown as wanted accused. The police also Impounded 51 vehicles on Friday for violating norms.
