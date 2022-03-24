COVID-19 in Mumbai: No maskless fines as contract with clean-up marshals ends

Even as masks remain a mandatory preventive protocol to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Mumbai citizens will not be penalised for not wearing them in public for the time being, as the contract with clean-up marshals ended two weeks ago.

A senior BMC official said the city’s clean-up marshals, who were assigned the task of penalising maskless citizens, will now move to their routine work of fining citizens who litter in public. The civic body is, in fact, reconsidering the decision of rehiring them.

Since the pandemic first struck in March 2020, a fine of Rs 200 is being imposed on those without masks in public places. Clean-up marshals were regularly seen at Bandstand, Marine Drive and other popular tourist places. As a proof they clicked pictures before fining people.

Since the drive began, they have fined more than 35 lakh citizens and collected over Rs 80 crore as penalty. Here’s what citizens have to say about the issue:

"Yes it is true that we should wear a mask for our own safety and others, but I think more than 50% of the public was wearing masks just because they didn’t want to pay a fine. Now that people have come to know that the BMC won’t charge or penalise the public, most of them will stop wearing them.", Poonam Game, a Forensic analyst said.

Joslin Kurian, a CA student said, "Irrespective of the penalty factor, people should continue wearing masks because the pandemic has not ended yet and there are new variants emerging constantly."

"Earlier, even in non-crowded places, we had to compulsorily wear masks and were fined if we did not. That was unnecessary, which will not continue now, so that’s good. Moreover, it’s summer now and Mumbai is a humid city; the mask just adds to the heat and suffocation.", said Aniket Pandey, a Senior executive at IDfy

"People started suffocating and some got health problems after a day’s use of a mask. Honestly I’m not sure if the mask 100% prevents the virus. But yes, if people feel safe, and if they have cold and cough then they should wear it in crowded places.". Anand Rajak, senior manager at CR Asia India Pvt Ltd said.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:20 PM IST