COVID-19 in Mumbai: Nine wards record above 1% growth rate

Several areas, such as Andheri west, Borivali, Kandivali, Bandra, Khar, Mulund, Andheri and Goregaon have reported the highest growth rate in Mumbai. Of the 24 administrative wards, nine wards have recorded a growth rate of above 1 per cent as on Thursday.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) dashboard, the average growth rate is 0.89 per cent as on March 25 from 0.12 per cent as on February 1. The above areas, however, reported a growth rate of more than 1 per cent.

Topping the list is the M (West) ward (Govandi and Chembur) with a growth rate of 1.26 per cent on Wednesday from 0.97 per cent on March 22, followed by is K (West) ward (Andheri, Versova and Juhu) at 1.24 per cent, H (West) ward (Bandra West and Khar) at 1.21 per cent and P (South) ward (Goregaon) at 1.61 per cent. The lowest growth rate has been recorded in B ward (Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar, MasjidBunder and Mohammed Ali road) at 0.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 17 wards in the city have recorded over 1,000 active cases. Chembur, Andheri West, Bandra, Khar, Mulund and Goregaon top the list. K (west) ward (Andheri West, Versova and Juhu) has the highest number of active cases (2,884). According to the state Health Department data, there are 33,961 active cases in the city as on Tuesday. The number of active cases in the city last month, as on February 24, was 6,119.

The city's doubling rate too has declined drastically. As of March 22, the average doubling rate of the virus has dropped to 97 days. It further dropped to 75 days as of March 25.

While, initially, BMC had attributed the steep rise to the unlocking of local trains for all, later, it was found that a large number of social gatherings and non-compliance of COVID-19 protocols were contributing factors.