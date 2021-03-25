COVID-19 in Mumbai: Mulund emerges with highest number of sealed floors and buildings

The number of sealed floors and buildings in the city continues to rise. T ward (Mulund) has overtaken K West ward (Andheri, Juhu and Versova) to top the list in the category. Meanwhile, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg in eastern suburbs top the list of containment zones (slums and chawls). The trend of a rise in the number of sealed premises and containment zones point to a small number of cluster cases being detected.

Amidst the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of sealed floors in residential buildings has almost doubled to 6,204 in 10 days from 3,770 as on March 15. Going by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the number of sealed buildings was 2,815 till March 10 and the number of sealed floors was 2,016 till March 1.

The 6,240 sealed floors comprised 2.34 lakh households having a population of 9.26 lakh.

T ward has 1,131 sealed floors, followed by the K (West) ward with 1,020 sealed floors. The two wards have the highest number of sealed floors amongst all the 24 administrative wards. They are followed by P North ward (Malad), K East ward (Andheri East) and P South ward (Goregaon) that have 663, 465 and 383 sealed floors in residential buildings, respectively.

There are 457 sealed buildings and 40 containment zones in the city as on March 25. The number of sealed buildings and containment zones was 246 and 34, respectively, on March 15. "The number of sealed floors, buildings and containment zones are rising. This exercise is to ensure that we can contain the spread of the virus to the respective areas/premises. We are not getting many cluster cases. Those we have are very small in number like two on each floor or five in a single building. Wherever there are cluster cases, we seal the area, floor, or building and step up the containment measures," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), BMC.