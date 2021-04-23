COVID-19 in Mumbai: Micro containment zones in city up by 16% in last one week

As COVID-19 cases rise, the number of micro containment zones (MCZ) or active sealed buildings in Mumbai has risen by 16% in one week. According to the new 'Break-the-chain' orders, any housing society or residential tower which has more than five active cases, will be treated as a micro-containment zone.

As per the latest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there are 1,198 active MCZs in Mumbai, earlier on April 13, there were only 995 active MCZs.

Senior civic health officials have said that now more and more cluster cases are being reported from the high rises, wherein till last month, the cases that were reported were mainly scattered in their pattern.

"At present there are two-three cases in each family, which is further spreading," said the official.

"Right now most of the cases are being reported from the close high risk contacts of those who have been infected few week back," he added.

The K west (KW) ward which has 302 active MCZs covers the Andheri West, Juhu, Versova areas. This is followed by D ward which has 262 active MCZs in Malabar Hill and Grant Road areas. The F south (FS) ward, which covers Parel, Sewri areas have 102 MCZs presently.