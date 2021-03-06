COVID-19 in Mumbai: MBMC offers vaccine at five public and four private centres

The health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is on expansion mode to ensure maximum coverage of the priority population in the current phase of the COVID-19 immunization drive at a crucial juncture when the twin-city is witnessing an upswing in number of daily detections and active cases.

Nine vaccination centres— five free municipal facilities and four private hospitals where people will have to pay Rs 250 per dose have been identified. Accordingly, the two-dose immunisation schedule will cost a person Rs 500 in private hospitals.

The five civic facilities that are vaccinating free of cost include Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil Hospital, Pramod Mahajan Community Hall and the public health posts located in Bunderwadi, Penkarpada and Kashigaon.

The four private centres where people can get the shot by paying Rs 250 are- Bhakti Vedanta Hospital, Family Care Hospital, Kasturi Hospital and Shah Life Line Hospital.