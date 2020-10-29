COVID-19 in Mumbai: Maximum city reports 1,120 fresh cases

Maharashtra, on Thursday, reported 5,902 fresh cases and 156 fatalities. These additions have taken the corresponding tally to 16,66,668 and 43,710 so far. 7,883 patients have recovered and are discharged across the state, taking the total count to 14,94,809.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,120 new cases and 33 deaths on Thursday, clocking the tally at 2,55,362 and 10,186, respectively. The active caseload in the city was 19,028. Of the active cases in the city, 6,660 cases were symptomatic and a little over 1,000 cases were critical, going by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. Civic officials said nearly 11,600 people were asymptomatic.

“Among those who displayed symptoms, many have opted for home isolation, which has reduced the burden on hospitals. However, we strongly advise people to seek hospitalisation at the earliest sign of symptom progression,” said an official from the Health Department.

The daily testing average is 70,846 in October compared to 88,209 in September. In the last 24 hours, 68,254 tests were conducted and the positivity rate is 8.64 per cent. The positivity rate for October is 14.2 per cent.

“The significant drop in cases should not lead to complacency. We are doing our best to bring the CFR down. The number of tests is in accordance with the infection and done as per requirement,” said an official.

Overall, Maharashtra’s CFR is 2.62 per cent compared to the national rate of 1.5 per cent. The state’s positivity rate is 18.94 per cent after recording a significant dip over the past few weeks. The Health Department official admitted that the state machinery may be relaxing its vigilance with the declining number of fresh cases. “The tracing of contacts is poor in many districts, including Mumbai, where the death rate is high,” they said.