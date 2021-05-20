COVID-19 in Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by BMC for May 21

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared the list of vaccination centres which shall be operational on May 21 . As per the BMC list, 197 Covid-19 vaccination centres shall remain open for giving Covishield dose for 45 plus; 80 percent share for the first dose and 20 percent share for second dose. While 24 vaccination centers shall remain for giving second dose of Covaxin to all above 45.

This includes state, private as well as Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) centres.

In a tweet for Covishield, it wrote, "Dear 45 +s who have got their appointment for tomorrow’s vaccination, please carry relevant ID card and documents of first dose if tomorrow’s is your second. Please check the list for exceptions in timing if at all from the designated 10 am - 3 PM. No walk-ins please."

In an another tweet for Covaxin, it wrote, "Please note that all centres administering second dose of covaxin have only 100 doses per centre and all are being given only on the basis of appointment. No walk-ins can be permitted."