COVID-19 in Mumbai: List of vaccination centres for Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, other areas issued by BMC for August 10

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has issued list of vaccination centres for August 9. Check the list here:
Those who are due for second dose should book the appointment with same mobile number used for first dose.
List of centers in the ward and related details about vaccination for 45 plus, 18 and above, pregnant women, healthworkers, etc.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 208 new COVID-19 cases on August 9, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,37,724.
372 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,15,389. Now, there are 3961 active cases in the city.
City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,954 as per data released by the city's civic body.
