COVID-19 in Mumbai: Less than 30,000 beneficiaries get vaccinated

For the second consecutive day, less than 30,000 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours at the 108 COVID-19 vaccine centres across Mumbai. According to the vaccine data, 28,421 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday compared to 26,874 doses administered just a day before.

Of the total vaccinated on Wednesday, 26,805 were administered with Covishield and 1,616 were given Covaxin.

Meanwhile, with the permission to vaccinate all citizens above the age of 45 regardless of comorbidities, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hopes it will inch closer to its target of vaccinating 1,00,000 Mumbaikars per day. According to the civic data, 40 lakh Mumbaikars are above the age of 45, 23 lakh are senior citizens, and 3 lakh are citizens above the age of 45 who have comorbidities.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of BMC’s public health department, said currently there is a low turnout beneficiaries above the age of 45 with comorbidities. Beneficiaries are afraid to bring medical certificates to validate whether they have comorbidities. They fear this will interfere with their health insurance systems at a later stage.

“From April 1, as no medical certificates will be required to receive a vaccine shot for those above 45, BMC hopes the turnout will increase. Moreover, most people from residential buildings to qualify for the latest phase of the drive have been covered,” he said.

To help with registration, non-governmental organizations and a handful of large government and semi-government organisations have been roped in. Non-government organisations will help with the registration process, and government and semi-government organisations have been asked to encourage their employees to get vaccinated.