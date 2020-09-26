COVID-19 in Mumbai: Jain community reopens Kandivali and Ghatkopar quarantine centres as cases surge again

As a proactive measure against the rise in COVID-19 cases in the suburbs of Mumbai, the Jain community has set up two quarantine centres in Ghatkopar and Kandivali. The facilities were set up at the Jain prayer halls Pawan Dham (Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali) and Paras Dham (Tilak Road, Ghatkopar)

Both the quarantine facilities were operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, they were discontinued in the middle by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the number of active cases dipped.

"BMC asked us to discontinue the facility after the cases dipped. We had also written to the civic body, asking to extend the facilities till August 30. However, seeing the rise in cases, we were told to restart the facility again," stated Ashok Bhai Shah, trustee (Pawan Dham) Kandivali. The Pawan Dham facility has a capacity of one hundred beds and the Paras Dham facility has a facility of seventy beds.

Presently, 85 per cent of the beds are filled at Paras Dham. Both the facilities are equipped with modern day medical amenities, such as oxygen and oximeters, thermal scanner and X-ray facilities. Both the facilities are open to anyone irrespective of the religion.

"The bed charge includes fees of doctors, oxygen cylinders and meals. The facilities are being financed solely by the members of the community and trustees," said Parag Shah, trustee, Paras Dham (Ghatkopar).