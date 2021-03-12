COVID-19 in Mumbai: In 10 days, BMC seals 947 floors in residential buildings

Meanwhile, there are only 214 buildings in Mumbai that are entirely sealed. As per the BMC rules, a building will be entirely sealed only if there are more than five cases. Alongside this, 30 slum areas have been marked as active containment zones in the city.

Civic officials also maintained that presently, the infection has spread in western suburbs, which is why both the active case tally and the number of sealed buildings, floors and containment zones are lower in the island city.

“The slum population in western suburbs is comparatively lower than that in eastern suburbs and the island city, maybe this is the reason why fewer cases are being reported from slum areas,” the official said.

In some wards like K west and east, the BMC has written to the office bearers of residential buildings to temporarily suspend the usage of swimming pools and community halls inside the buildings.

“This is one of the largest wards and if we see the demography, we could say that the numbers have not been very high. We are working jointly with the people and making them understand that the virus is still there,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner and in-charge of K east ward Prashant Sapkale

“We continue to take mask action aggressively and have started to isolate as many high-risk contacts as we can,” he added.

“The point is, there is no lockdown yet, so cases can’t just go down because people will go out and we just can’t stop them,” said an official of the K west ward.