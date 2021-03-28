COVID-19 in Mumbai: Huge crowd seen at Dadar market, Shivaji Park; social distancing norms flouted

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a massive crowd was seen at Dadar Market and Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The people in the market and the park were seen flouting social distancing norms and many were also seen without masks.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 6,123 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the caseload to 3,91,751, the city civic body said.

With the death of 12 patients, the toll in Mumbai mounted to 11,641.

Dharavi, the biggest slum cluster in the financial capital, added 50 new infections in the day, which pushed its tally to 4,697, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

A total of 2,294 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai to 3,37,555, the BMC said.

With 48,075 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Mumbai went up to 39,36,930, it stated.

Mumbai now has 53 containment zones while the number of buildings sealed following recovery of COVID-19 cases rose to 551.