COVID-19 in Mumbai: Housing societies urged to strictly adhere to norms; check the measures here

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and the imposition of BreaktheChain instructions including prohibitory orders during the day and night curfew after 8 pm to 7 am and complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, The Mumbai District Cooperative Housing Federation in a three-page advisory has given dos and don’ts.

Accordingly, cooperative societies have been urged to take all the possible measures and display them at the entrance.

Members are urged not to venture out of the building without any work, make available sanitizer at the entrance, not to permit the visitors or delivery boys, provide thermometer to the security guards, prohibit members to take walk or gather on the premises of the complex, display the phone numbers of COVID vaccination, ambulance service and other services.

Besides them, the societies have been urged to issue instructions as per the government guidelines in person or through WhatsApp to the member after his or her family member is detected COVID positive. If the society member tested positive is not following the society rules or the government norms then it should be communicated to the police stations and BMC ward office.

However, the society should assist in getting essential goods to the family with coronavirus positive patients.

Federation chief Prakash Darekar has appealed to all CHS to follow ‘’Our Society, Our Family, Our Responsibility’’ norms in true letter and spirit.

“I expect the society members to follow the suggestions made by me in a serious bid to curb the transmission of the virus and infection. I sincerely appeal to all to comply with the guidelines issued by the state government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to combat the virus,” he noted.

Drekar’s advisory came days after the state government has delegated special powers of police officers to the Cooperative Housing Society chairman and secretary to check the compliance of COVID-19 norms and the also to see that patients under home quarantine are not venturing out of their homes.

Moreover, Darekar’s move also comes close on the heels of SOPs issued by the BMC for coop housing societies.