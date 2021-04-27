COVID-19 in Mumbai: For first time, over 70K beneficiaries get vaccinated

For the first time since the COVID-19 vaccination drive kickstarted in January, more than 70,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across Mumbai. According to the data, 72,606 registered beneficiaries were inoculated on Tuesday, of which 4,533 were administered Covaxin. Seven beneficiaries showed side effects. 15 private vaccine centres did not conduct the vaccination drive due to the unavailability of the vaccine stock.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the news of the fresh stock arriving brought many who were waiting for the second dose. “The city had doses to sustain the drive for two more days,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer.

So far, over 7.58 lakh senior citizens have taken the first dose in Mumbai and 1.73 lakh have taken both the doses. Similarly, 53,398 beneficiaries from the age group of 45-59 have taken the second dose and over 7.68 lakh have taken the first one.

Dr Lalit Sankhe, nodal officer of JJ Hospital’s vaccination centre, said they have exhausted the Covaxin doses. “If we get the stock, priority will mostly be given to those due for the second doses. We have enough Covishield,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, talking to the media, said, “In the past eight to 10 days, there have been hiccups in the supply and it has been erratic. This has made people restless. In addition, there were many who did not make up their minds for the past few months, but are now rushing to get vaccinated.”

Chahal said the situation will be eased as the whole process is decentralised. “We have 227 wards and we will open vaccination centres in each ward. Each ward has a population of approximately 50,000 people and this will speed up the process,” he added.