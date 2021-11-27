COVID-19 in Mumbai: Doubling rate in city jumps to 2,682 days

Amid the drop in the Covid-19 cases across Mumbai, the doubling rate has now increased to 2,682 days from 1,595 days reported until November 1. Meanwhile, the weekly growth rate has also dropped to 0.02 per cent. Officials have attributed this increase to strict measures taken by the civic body and its aggressive vaccination drive.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said though they have yielded good results in controlling the number of cases and deaths in the city, the doubling and weekly growth rate has increased and decreased, respectively. But the BMC will not compromise on the Covid care facilities and safety measures.

“We will maintain the same level of preparedness as before. The same level of oxygen supply, bed capacity, medicines, and medical staff will be made available. The state needs to be prepared for any type of surge in cases in the future. Moreover, the daily cases have also reduced as compared to the cases reported in the last four months,” he said.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate of Covid-19 infections continued to remain under 1 per cent.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:15 AM IST