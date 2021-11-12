COVID-19 in Mumbai: Delta variant found in 75% sample cases

The Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s fourth genome-sequencing report reveals. This variant was found in 75 per cent of samples, while the remainder had Delta derivatives. All four fatalities in this sample set were people who were unvaccinated. According to a BMC release issued on Friday, this was the information obtained from 281 of 345 patient samples from Mumbai that were tested at the Genome Sequencing Lab in Kasturba Hospital.

“Of those, 75 per cent of patients were found infected with the Delta variants, while 25 per cent with Delta derivatives,” the release said, adding that 210 of the 281 patients were infected with the Delta variant and 71 patients were infected with Delta derivatives.

Four of the 281 patients who died had not been vaccinated at all and were senior citizens. There were no deaths among patients who had been vaccinated.

The civic body said that the overall test results showed that the Covid-19 outbreak was under control because of the vaccination drive and has appealed to the public to be inoculated and ensure that they follow all norms to curb the pandemic.

The release also clarified that in the fourth batch of the series, in all, 345 samples of Covid patients were tested but only 281 were from Mumbai, hence it has shared the results of only those samples.

The civic body also shared the age-wise break-up for the 281 samples - 26 patients (9 per cent) were aged 0-20 years, 85 (30 per cent) between 21 and 40 years, 96 (34 per cent) between 41 and 60 years, 66 (23 per cent) were between 61 and 80 years and eight (3 per cent) were aged 81 and above.

It added that of the 281 patients, eight who had received only the first dose of the vaccine and 21 who were fully vaccinated, had to be hospitalised, adding that none of them required intensive care or oxygen support.

The BMC also informed that the Delta variant and Delta derivative were relatively mildly invasive and did not pose a significant risk, with the infection and transmission rate of the latter being lower than the former.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:44 PM IST