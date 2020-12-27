COVID-19 in Mumbai: Day after recording zero cases, Dharavi sees one new case

Meanwhile, Dadar, Mumbai's G North (GN) ward, reported zero new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Till date 4,750 cases have been reported from Dadar, out of which 4,475 have already recovered and at present, there are 102 active cases.

The other residential neighbourhood of GN ward, Mahim, had reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

On Saturday, the entire GN ward had reported eight new cases in total. Till date, a total of 13,107 have reported from this ward, of which 12,154 patients have been discharged. At present, there are 324 active patients in GN ward.

The BMC stated that 536 new COVID-19 cases, 463 recoveries/discharges, and 12 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Saturday. Total cases in the city rose to 2,90,336, including 2,70,135 recoveries/discharges, and 11,068 deaths. Active cases stand at 8,279.

(Inputs from ANI)