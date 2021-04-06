COVID-19 in Mumbai: Day after dip in cases, city again reports over 10,000 cases

Mumbai on April 6 reported 10,030 cases after seeing a dip in cases on April 5 with 9,857 cases.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 31 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,828. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,72,332 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 77,495 active patients. On Monday, 3,357 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,82,004. The city's recovery rate is now at 81%.