COVID-19 in Mumbai: Day after dip in cases, city again reports over 10,000 cases

Mumbai on April 6 reported 10,030 cases after seeing a dip in cases on April 5 with 9,857 cases.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 31 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,828. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,72,332 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 77,495 active patients. On Monday, 3,357 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,82,004. The city's recovery rate is now at 81%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 38 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Monday tested 36,878 people.
