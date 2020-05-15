Coronavirus in Mumbai: Another bad day for maximum city; close to 1,000 cases on Thursday, 25 dead

Mumbai recorded the highest single-day spike in new corona cases at 998, including 25 deaths on Thursday, with the total so far being 16,738, including 621 deaths.

“The city has also seen a rapid increase in the number of cases and deaths this month. Nearly half the deaths have been recorded in May, with the city losing an average 23 lives every day,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC.

According to the state health department, Maharashtra recorded 1,602 new corona cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, the second highest number of cases were recorded, taking the total case count to 27,524 cases, including 1,019 deaths so far.

Earlier, on May 10, the state had recorded 1,943 positive cases, 665 of which had been detected in the preceding few days and added to the data for that day.

“More than 50 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the state have come this month alone. The first case was on March 9. From May 1 to May 13, Maharashtra has clocked 15,442 cases, 54 per cent of the total,” said a health official.

The public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, 16 of the 25 deceased had co-morbidities, while 18 were male and seven female. One of the dead was below 40 years of age while 14 were above 60 years and 10 between 40 and 60 years of age. “364 patients had tested positive in private labs between May 11 and May 12, which was updated on Thursday,” said Dr Shah.

Officials said multiple measures were being taken to reduce the mortality rate, such as increasing hospitals' bed capacity and making additional services like dialysis available for Covid-19 patients. “For patients with existing kidney ailments, 33 dialysis machines have been made functional in three hospitals. Ten dialysis machines have been commissioned this week in the HBT Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari, while three machines are in operation at Mulund Mithagar School, which has been upgraded to a second-level Covid Care Centre,” said a civic official.

Currently, there are 20,441 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, 512 patients recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,059.