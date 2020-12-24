COVID-19 in Mumbai: City to have these eight centres for COVID-19 vaccination

The vaccine will be administered in three phases. Over 1.25 lakh health care workers have been identified for the first phase, front-line workers will be given the shots in the second phase and people in the high-risk category above the age of 50 years will be administered shots in the third phase.

The BMC initially aims to train its staff for vaccination by January 7 and the eight BMC hospitals have started preparations for the same. "Till now 80 thousand health workers have registered on COVID portal in Mumbai," the BMC informed on Monday.

The Central government had earlier indicated that the COVID-19 vaccine in India may get approval by January 2021 and had asked the district administrations across the country to prepare for vaccination. There are six COVID-19 vaccines in different clinical trial stages in India. Besides, three vaccine candidates are in pre-clinical trial stages.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 745 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,88,561 on Wednesday, while 14 more patients succumbed to the infection.

According to the BMC’s updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 2,88,561, while the death toll rose to 11,033. The number of recoveries jumped to 2,68,583, about 93 per cent of the tally, with 286 more patients discharged from hospitals.

(Inputs from Agencies)