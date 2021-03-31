COVID-19 in Mumbai: City sees 25% rise in cases

There has been a 25 per cent and 28 per cent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra in the last 30 days, respectively. According to the data, 82,550 cases were reported in the city between March 1 and March 30. Similarly, the state also reported 6,11,969 cases during the same period. Officials attributed this surge to the increase in the number of tests being conducted across the state and said that there is no need to panic as most of the patients are asymptomatic.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the second wave in the city started after February 10. Since then, more than 90,000 cases have been reported, of which 75,000 are asymptomatic, while rest have shown moderate to severe symptoms due to which they have to be hospitalised. “80 per cent are asymptomatic patients. Another relief is that only 271 COVID-19 patients (0.2 per cent) have succumbed to the virus. I appeal to Mumbaikars to follow the protocols so that we can conquer the virus,” he said.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, state advisor on COVID-19 and former director general of health services, said that strict measures need to be adopted by the state government to control the rise in the number of cases. He added that the state could see highs for at least the next one month.

“Looking at the pattern and the incubation period, we could see such high numbers till April 15. During this period, two things need to be strictly carried out —more vaccination and strong testing drive. There is an absolute need for active intervention in the form of localised restrictions, including no congregation. Authorities should keep a check on positive patients in home quarantine as well to ensure the rules are not being flouted,” he said.

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of state COVID-19 task force, said the cases will be under control after 10 to 15 days. At present, the cases will increase in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. If testing has been increased, then cases will also be found. “The state looked to be in a ‘bad shape’, but with rising testing, more cases are bound to be detected. He added that the second wave is nowhere near its peak. The peak could arrive sometime in mid-April and cases will start declining thereafter till the next,” he said.