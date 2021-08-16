COVID-19 in Mumbai: City reports 190 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths on August 16

Mumbai reported 190 new COVID-19 cases on August 16, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,39,526

271 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,18,354. Now, there are 2749 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,992 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Monday, 26,484 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 86,78,746 tests have been conducted in the city.



Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1966 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 21 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 06:32 PM IST