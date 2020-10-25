COVID-19 in Mumbai: City reports 1,222 new cases

The count of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra has reached 16.45 lakh after 6,059 new cases were reported on Sunday, the state health department's bulletin stated. Meanwhile, the death toll of the state currently stands at 43,264.

On Sunday, the deadly pathogen claimed as many as 112 lives across the state, including 46 deaths only in Mumbai. With a total of 6,059, the fatality rate across the state stands at 2.63 per cent.

The state health department's bulletin revealed that a total of 5,648 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, following which the recovery count of the state reached 14,60,755. With this, the overall recovery rate of the state has jumped to 88.8 per cent.

The number of active cases across the state currently stands at 1,40,486. According to the state health department's data, so far, 86,08,928 people have tested for the virus across the state. Only 19.11 per cent people were found to be positive.

Meanwhile, the financial capital Mumbai recorded 1,222 new cases on Sunday, including 46 deaths. With this, the count in the city jumped to 2,51,283 with 10,062 deaths, revealed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report.

In Mumbai, a total of 2,20,165 patients have recovered and the number of active cases in the city is 19,721. As the graph of the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai daily has started showing a downward trend once again, the maximum city's average case doubling rate has increased to 126 days. According to BMC's ward-wise data, of the 24 administrative wards, 21 wards have recorded an average case doubling rate of over 100 days. R North (Dahisar), R Central (Borivali) and R south (Kandivali) are the only three wards that have a doubling rate lower than 100 days. R North ward has the lowest doubling rate of 89 days.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as well as the satellite towns reported 2,210 new cases. MMR's case count has jumped to 5,71,366. 56 new deaths has taken the total fatality toll to 17,713. Nashik reported 113 new cases, Pune reported 298 new cases, Pimpri Chinchwad reported 150 new cases and Nagpur reported 276 new cases.