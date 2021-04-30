COVID-19 in Mumbai: City records less than 4,000 cases on Friday

For the second time in the past one week, Mumbai recorded less than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. On Friday, the city recorded 3,925 positive cases. 6,380 patients were discharged and 89 patients succumbed to the virus.

A total of 43,525 tests were conducted on Friday. The recovery rate has increased to 88 per cent and the growth rate has fallen by 0.8 per cent in just 24 hours. Presently, the overall growth rate in Mumbai stands at around 0.78 per cent and the rate of doubling in Mumbai is around 87 days.

Civic health officials have said that, due to the ongoing lockdown, the case tally has fallen in Mumbai in the past one week by a significant margin. Now that the lockdown has been extended, the trend seen in the next few days will be very important.

Also, on Friday, the daily positivity rate stood at 9 per cent. This is the first time in the past 45 days that Mumbai has recorded a rate of positivity in single digits.

"The average rate of tests that is being conducted is the same in Mumbai. The infection rate is recording a sharp decline alongside which the rate of recovery has also increased in the past one week," said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive officer of public health department in the BMC.

Meanwhile, total 62,919 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Friday. 69,710 patients were discharged and 828 deaths were reported. The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.5 per cent. The total case tally in Maharashtra stands at 46.02 lakh and there are total 6.62 lakh active cases in Maharashtra.