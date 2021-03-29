COVID-19 in Mumbai: City records 5,888 cases, 12 deaths on March 29

Mumbai on Monday recorded 5,888 new Covid-19 cases. On March 28, the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year was recorded.
With this, total count of positive cases went up to 3,04,562. The city reported 12 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,661.
As per BMC reports, there are 47,453 active patients in the city.
Maharashtra on Monday (March 29) recorded 31,643 new COVID-19 cases. The previous highest single-day surge was 40,414 cases, which was recorded on Sunday, March 28.
Besides, 102 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.98%.
20,854 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,53,307. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.71%.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday announced the imposition of a night curfew across the state from Sunday (March 28) amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after Thackeray held a meeting with district collectors and divisional commissioners through video conferencing.
