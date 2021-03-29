COVID-19 in Mumbai: City records 5,888 cases, 12 deaths on March 29

Mumbai on Monday recorded 5,888 new Covid-19 cases. On March 28, the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year was recorded.

With this, total count of positive cases went up to 3,04,562. The city reported 12 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,661.

As per BMC reports, there are 47,453 active patients in the city.