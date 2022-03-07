COVID-19 in Mumbai: City parents differ on schooling modes, asks for hybrid option

Following the order of the BMC department, the city's schools went completely offline. Meanwhile, some parents are unwilling to send their children to an offline school. They believe that suddenly sending children after two years can affect their mental wellbeing. Many schools are asking students to attend offline school with only a month left in the academic year.





Despite the government's order, parents of a few schools are demanding that an option for online schooling be provided, and they believe it is up to parents whether to send their child or not. Some parents of primary school children gathered in front of an Andheri school today to have their demands heard. "The school, all of a sudden is asking kids to be back in offline mode just for 15 days. It's not fair for kids who are not well, they can't attend the exams," said a parent, Aslam C. P. from Mumbai.





He further added, "The local police authorities have asked us to reach out to the education department for the same reason and make our point heard."





Another concerned parent said, appearing for the offline exam is troublesome and wants to send his kids from the next academic session. Anita Rokde, a parent of a child in the primary section, stated, "For only 15 days, the school requires students to wear uniforms, which must be purchased from a vendor chosen by the school. We are not against offline schools, but those who do not wish to send their children should have the option to do so online. Even the bus vendor wants three months' worth of fees just for a few days."







On the other, some parents are delighted to send their kids back to offline schooling, A parent from Mumbai, Sheetal Patel said, "I believe that parents should send their children, it has been two years of no schools, and kids have suffered because of that. The younger kids, I believe, are the happiest babies going to the schools, and my child every day wakes up and is so excited and says Mumma, school, let's go!"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:45 PM IST