COVID-19 in Mumbai: City clocks 7,898 new cases

Maharashtra clocked more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases for the second time in the three days. 60,212 new cases and 281 fatalities were reported on Tuesday. With these additions, the respective tallies now stand at 35,19,208 and 58,526. Meanwhile, the active cases in the state have reached 5,93,042 as on April 13.

“Of the 281 deaths reported today, 177 deaths were recorded in the last 48 hours and 55 were recorded in the last week. The remaining 49 deaths are from the period before last week. Of these 49 deaths, 11 occurred in Nanded, 10 in Nagpur, six in Aurangabad, five in Buldhana, four in Thane, three each in Jalna and Kolhapur, two in Beed, one each in Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Solapur and Yavatmal,” said a senior health official.

Moreover, Mumbai reported a rise in daily cases on Tuesday. With 7,898 new cases and 26 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the corresponding counts now stand at 5,35,017 and 12,086 till now. However, the recovery rate in Maharashtra and Mumbai has touched 81 per cent.

BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the administration would not get carried away with the seemingly sharp drop in cases over the weekend. “Although we had fewer admissions than in the last few days in major COVID-19 hospitals, we will remain vigilant,” he said.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said the problem was that many citizens tend to ignore the initial signs. “We have observed many just tend to neglect signs like headache or body ache. They test late after their condition gets worse. Hence, many succumb to this virus,” said Dr Lahane.