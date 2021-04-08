COVID-19 in Mumbai: Breach Candy ALM holds meeting to solve queries on virus

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 in the city, the Breach Candy Area Locality Management (ALM), on Thursday, organised a virtual meeting of housing societies in D ward with the Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad and Medical officer of Health Dr Suresh Uchale to get their concerns and doubts addressed.

D ward comprises areas such as Breach Candy, Napeansea road, Malabar Hill and Grant Road, amongst others. The meeting was organised by the ALM to understand and clarify their doubts on the new and revised policies on the micro-containment zones, home quarantine and testing protocols.

Besides the testing protocols and home quarantine, maximum residents in the meeting were more interested to know about the vaccination drive and how effective it is and raised queries on the possibilities of getting infected after the first dose.

Residents wanted to know what will happen if they get infected after taking the first dose of the vaccine and will the protocol change. "We have clarified that the protocol will remain the same. They will have to follow home quarantine if they have mild symptoms or are home quarantined. I think they can get inoculated for the second dose if they are asymptomatic. We will clarify this with the Health Department," said Gaikwad.

He said, "There is no systematic trend like it was in the first wave for us to form a strategy to keep it at bay; it keeps changing. There are no cluster cases too. However, we have found that, unlike earlier, at least 30 to 40 per cent of the close contacts of a positive patient are testing positive, which is high in number."