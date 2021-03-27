COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC to seal residential societies with five or more cases

Amid a massive rise in the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, today Mayor Kishori Pednekar held a press conference and said that BMC will seal the residential societies if five or more than five cases are found.

Mumbai which has seen a sudden spike in the cases has been reporting cases above 5,000 since the last three days. In such worrisome situation, the Mayor said that hotels and pubs will remain closed during the night curfew.

While, only essential services will be allowed during the night curfew period. The time slot for night curfew is yet to be confirmed.

Asserting on the sudden rise in the cases, she said, "We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and 'chawls'.

Yesterday, owing to the massive surge in covid cases in the state, the government announced the imposition of a night curfew across the state from Sunday (March 28) amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after Thackeray held a meeting with district collectors and divisional commissioners through video conferencing.