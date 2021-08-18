COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC suspends vaccination drive for August 19 and 20 due to insufficient vaccine stock

Advertisement

Due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, there will be no vaccination in government and municipal corporation-run centres in Mumbai on August 19 and 20. Mumbai Municipal Corporation informed that vaccination drive will resume from August 21 in the city.

Earlier this month on August 4 too, the vaccination drive was supended in city due to insufficient stock.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 283 new COVID-19 cases on August 18, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,40,007.

297 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,18,955. Now, there are 2686 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,930 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 38,703 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 87,45,957 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1986 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 24 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

