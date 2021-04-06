COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC shuts down beaches till April 30

Mumbai: In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that all the city beaches will remain closed till April 30.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, in a letter directed to the assistant municipal commissioners, said to ensure that all the beaches in their jurisdiction remain shut.

"In continuation and confirmation of the orders, the following additional restrictions needs to be strictly followed by Assistant Commissioners of Wards to control and arrest the spread of corona virus on war-footing. In modification to the order clause, Assistant Commissioners should ensure that all beaches are closed for visitors till 30th April, 2021," read the letter.

Earlier in March, Bharatiya Janata Party (MLA) of Andheri West Ameet Satam, had written to the municipal chief demanding immediate shutting down of the Juhu Beach, where thousands of visitors crowd regularly during afternoon.

"Now that cases are rising rapidly, I would suggest the Mumbai civic body to shut down the Juhu beach during evenings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday till the situation in the city would come under control as this would result in lesser crowding in the area and would help the authorities in controlling the situation," Satam had said.