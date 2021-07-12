COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC seals Suniel Shetty’s building as residents test positive, says actor and his family safe

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed a high-rise in south Mumbai on Monday after a cluster of cases (five) were detected in one of the wings of Prithvi Apartments on Altamount Road, which is also home to Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Five residents tested positive for Covid-19 in the 30-storied building, with 120 flats. A senior BMC official said the actor’s family was not at home.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D ward (Malabar Hill, Nepean Sea Road, Pedder Road) Prashant Gaikwad said, “Suniel Shetty’s entire family is safe”.

While messages stating that the building was sealed after cluster cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 had been detected started circulating, BMC officials said it had yet to be confirmed. “We still do not know that these are cases of the Delta variant. However, as per protocol, after five cases were detected, we sealed the building premises,” an official said.

The civic body seals any building which reports more than five coronavirus cases as a preventive measure. As of July 11, 68 buildings, five chawls and slums have been sealed by the BMC.

The BMC has asked housing societies that were sealed as ‘micro containment zones’ (MCZ) to deny entry to outsiders. It has released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for housing societies and has warned of imposing fines for violating its norms. The civic body has also made provisions to deploy police personnel at the entry gate of sealed buildings.

The civic body has further warned of slapping a fine of Rs 10,000 on a housing society found violating its norms. Repeat violations will attract a penalty of Rs 20,000. Assistant municipal commissioners have been ordered to ensure the strict implementation of norms related to MCZs with help from police.