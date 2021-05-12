COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC issues advisory for conducting vaccination smoothly - Check guidelines here

Amid the ongoing vaccintion drive against the COVID-19, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has issued new advisory for conducting the vaccination in a smooth way. The BMC said that the vaccination centers in each ward should be provided with equal stock of vaccines and the guidelines should be followed for smooth vaccination.

At least one vaccination center is being set up in each corporator ward to vaccinate such a large population as well as citizens at all levels as per the open policy of the government. In order to ensure that the vaccination centers in each ward receive equal stocks of vaccines, the following guidelines should be followed.

As the Covin app has the facility to determine the time of vaccination center according to the quantity available at the vaccination center, the time (minimum / maximum) of the vaccination center should be decided accordingly. The number of booths should be determined at each vaccination center according to the number of vaccines and beneficiaries.

In order to make full use of the manpower at the vaccination center, at least 100 doses of antibody should be provided daily at the equation center.