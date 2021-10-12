COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC collects over Rs 75 crore in fines from people not wearing face masks, Rs 72 lakh for spitting in public places

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till October 11, 2021 has collected over Rs 75 crore in fines from people for not wearing face masks in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The civic body has also collected over Rs 72 lakh from people for spitting in public places.

According to the latest figures, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 75,64,63,800 from people for not wearing masks, which is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and Railways.

BMC

While the BMC has collected Rs 58,90,20,000 the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 11,58,02,200 in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places. Violators on the three railway lines — Western, Harbour and Central — have coughed up fines worth Rs 50,39,200.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 4 has seen a large number of violators as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 10,40,11,200 followed by Zone 2 with a fine of Rs 9,96,54,100

Moreover, till October 11, 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total of Rs 72,75,900 for spitting in public places.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 1 has seen a large number of offenders as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 46,58,400 followed by Zone 5 with a fine of Rs 9,56,600.

BMC

Mumbai reported 410 new COVID-19 cases on October 11, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,48,168.

358 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,24,221. Now, there are 5075 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,162 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Monday, 28,319 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,07,57,354 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1096 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 56 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:12 PM IST