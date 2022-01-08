COVID-19 in Mumbai: Around 21,000 cases likely today, says Maharashtra task force member

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said that around 21,000 cases are expected in Mumbai today.

"21 K cases expected today from Mumbai ,Labs have a possible saturation point. Need to filter our high risk ,symptomatic population who are c19 positive . Every life matters, Stay Vigilant and be connected with your doctors . Monitor and Be safe," Joshi tweeted.

21 K cases expected today from Mumbai ,Labs have a possible saturation point.

Need to filter our high risk ,symptomatic population who are c19 positive .

Every life matters, Stay Vigilant and be connected with your doctors .Monitor and Be safe 🙏 — Dr. Shashank Joshi (@AskDrShashank) January 8, 2022

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 new coronavirus cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high.

The state also reported 20 new deaths, the health department said.

Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai.

But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.

The infection tally jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614.

Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths reported in the state, state capital Mumbai accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 03:55 PM IST